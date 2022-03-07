Shutts & Bowen Adds IP Partner To Jacksonville Office

By Emma Cueto (March 7, 2022, 3:31 PM EST) -- Shutts & Bowen LLP has added an intellectual property partner to its Jacksonville, Florida, office who was previously a general counsel and vice president at a Jacksonville-based manufacturer, the firm said in a Monday announcement. The Florida business firm touted the addition of Andres F. Arrubla as boosting its IP practice group and complementing the Jacksonville office. "Intellectual property is an extremely diverse and technical area of law, and Andres' varied practical experience is a great addition to our practice group," said Eric C. Christu, chair of Shutts & Bowen's intellectual property practice group in a statement. In the same statement,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS