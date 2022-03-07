Chubb Beats Florida Bakery's Pandemic Coverage Suit

By Eli Flesch (March 7, 2022, 8:29 PM EST) -- A Florida bakery isn't entitled to coverage for its pandemic losses, a federal judge ruled, saying the bakery failed to allege the kind of physical damage that would have entitled it to coverage under its Chubb property insurance policy. U.S. District Judge John L. Badalamenti said in a decision Friday that the Mon"Key"Buntz bakery in Naples alleged only intangible losses in its suit. Under the policy the bakery bargained for with the Westchester Surplus Lines Insurance Co., those losses were "simply" not covered, Judge Badalamenti said. "Words mean what they are ordinarily understood to mean, unless otherwise specified," the judge said....

