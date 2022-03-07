OCC's Hsu Says Climate Work Is About Prudence, Not Politics

By Jon Hill (March 7, 2022, 10:00 PM EST) -- The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency's acting chief on Monday said banks can and should be giving climate change's longer-term financial risks the same kind of "objective" analysis they would be expected to give to nearer-term geopolitical risks such as Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Speaking at an Institute of International Bankers conference in Washington, D.C., acting Comptroller Michael Hsu said that the OCC is "laser-focused" on climate change from a safety and soundness perspective, not a political one, and wants banks to manage their associated risks accordingly. "Whether or not one agrees with the scientific community's long-term climate forecasts,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS