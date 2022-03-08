Veteran FTC Antitrust Attorney Joins Baker McKenzie

By Jack Rodgers (March 8, 2022, 11:56 AM EST) -- A seven-year veteran with the U.S. Federal Trade Commission has left public service to join Baker McKenzie, the firm announced Monday. Nandu Machiraju joins the firm after holding a handful of roles within the FTC, according to his LinkedIn profile. He joins the firm's antitrust and competition practice in Washington, D.C. as a counsel, the firm said. In an email to Law360 Tuesday, Machiraju said his decision to leave the FTC after practicing law for more than a decade and just more than seven years at the FTC was an attempt to look forward to his next 10 years of practice....

