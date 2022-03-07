Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

W.Va. Mine Found Liable For Polluting Water With Selenium

By Morgan Conley (March 7, 2022, 5:07 PM EST) -- A coal mine in central West Virginia violated environmental law by releasing more selenium into local waterways than is allowed under its permits, a federal court ruled Monday.

U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Kleeh granted the West Virginia Highlands Conservancy Inc. and Sierra Club's bid for partial summary judgment, agreeing that a mine owned by Brooks Run Mining Co. LLC had been out of compliance with the Clean Water Act and the Surface Mining Control and Reclamation Act for more than four years.

In doing so the court shut down the mine's argument that the environmental groups' suit was precluded by...

