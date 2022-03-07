Robbins Geller Led Securities Deals In 2021 With $1.9B Score

By Sarah Jarvis (March 7, 2022, 10:06 PM EST) -- Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP led the top plaintiff firms by securities class action settlement amount in North America last year with nearly $1.9 billion in total settlement funds recovered, or more than the combined settlement totals of the next eight law firms, according to a Monday report. ISS Securities Class Action Services said in its annual report, the SCAS Top 50, that Robbins Geller was the only plaintiffs' firm to surpass $1 billion, while six other firms surpassed the $100 million mark. Robbins Geller's ranking includes the $1.2 billion settlement involving Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, which ISS Securities Class Action Services noted...

