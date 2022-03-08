Pharma Co. Says NJ Law Firm Is Misusing Trade Secrets

By Emily Lever (March 8, 2022, 3:39 PM EST) -- Pharmaceutical company Sabinsa Corp. is seeking to keep alive its bid to disqualify counsel for its rival company suing it for trademark infringement, claiming that Pharmaceutical Patent Attorneys LLC — Sabinsa's former counsel — is conspiring to infringe on Sabinsa's trade secrets. In a motion filed on Monday in New Jersey federal district court, Sabinsa hit back at its opposing counsel, Pharmaceutical Patent Attorneys LLC, which sought to dismiss Sabinsa's efforts to have the firm disqualified over alleged conflicts of interest and purportedly conspiring with its client against Sabinsa. HP Ingredients Corp. sued Sabinsa in September for marketing a drug under a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS