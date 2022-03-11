Wire Mesh Maker Says Chubb Unit Must Cover Virus Losses

By Hope Patti (March 11, 2022, 3:46 PM EST) -- A Chubb unit must provide coverage of a wire mesh manufacturer's pandemic-related losses, the company told a Rhode Island federal court, saying the presence of COVID-19 in the air and on surfaces caused physical loss or damage at its facilities. ACS Industries Inc. is seeking a declaration that Great Northern Insurance Co. is obligated to cover its losses at three of its manufacturing plants in Mexico, according to a new complaint filed Monday. The company is also seeking damages, which ACS said totals more than $5 million, for the insurer's alleged breach of contract. "It is undisputed that air within a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS