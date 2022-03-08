Hospital System Faces ADA Suit From Medical Marijuana User

By Katryna Perera (March 8, 2022, 6:03 PM EST) -- A woman who says she was offered a medical assistant position with Christiana Health Care System Inc. but never formally onboarded due to her status as a medical marijuana cardholder has sued the nonprofit hospital network for discrimination. Latoya Smith filed her complaint in Delaware federal court on Monday. The suit asserts counts of American With Disabilities Act discrimination, promissory estoppel and violation of Delaware code. Smith says she has been a legal medical marijuana cardholder in Delaware for five years. According to the complaint, Smith uses medical marijuana for pain management due to a slip-and-fall accident she suffered several years...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS