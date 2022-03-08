KPMG, Accountant Fined £1.3M Over Bar-Owner Audits

By Najiyya Budaly (March 8, 2022, 10:19 AM GMT) -- Britain's accounting watchdog said on Tuesday that it has fined KPMG and a former employee a total of £1.3 million ($1.7 million) for serious and material breaches of their audits over two years for a newly-listed operator of premium cocktail bars. The FRC's executive counsel found failings in the work of KPMG and a former employee on the audits of Revolution, which floated on the London Stock Exchange in 2015. (iStock.com/BalkansCat) The Financial Reporting Council said it imposed a financial sanction of £1.25 million against KPMG LLP over its audits of Revolution Bars Group PLC for two financial years, ending in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS