Minority-Led Payments Fintech Stax Hits $1B Valuation

By Charlie Innis (March 8, 2022, 1:55 PM EST) -- Stax, a minority-led payments platform run by a brother-sister team, reached a $1 billion valuation after raising $245 million in a funding round, the company announced Tuesday. The Orlando, Florida-based company's latest financing included investors Greater Sum Ventures, HarbourVest Partners and Blue Star Innovation Partners. All three will also work with the startup as strategic partners, according to the announcement. CEO and co-founder Suneera Madhani said in the statement that Stax has grown by 500% in the last three years and processed over $23 billion in payments for 22,000 businesses across the country. "We share this milestone not just with our...

