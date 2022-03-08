Kennedys Opens Del. Office With White And Williams Atty

By Matt Perez (March 8, 2022, 2:11 PM EST) -- U.K. law firm Kennedys announced Monday the opening of a Wilmington, Delaware, office, bringing aboard a former White and Williams LLP partner to head the new location. Marc Casarino moves over to Kennedys after more than two decades working at White and Williams LLP, where he served as a business litigator. "Our reputation for excellence is built on people like Marc, and we are thrilled to have him leading our new office in this key U.S. location for precedent-setting law," senior partner at Kennedys Nick Thomas said in a statement. The firm's new Delaware location is its eighth office in the...

