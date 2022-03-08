Attorneys Today Need To Depose Like There's No Tomorrow

By Anthony Argiropoulos and Maximilian Cadmus (March 8, 2022, 4:02 PM EST) -- Breathless headlines warn of the "Great Resignation"[1] or a "resignation apocalypse"[2] that will soon empty cubicles all around the nation. Exaggerated as these reports may be, there is a kernel of truth to these warnings about droves of people leaving the workforce, and they should affect the way lawyers and their clients view depositions. For decades, the median number of years that a salaried employee stayed with a single employer remained relatively stable at about four years.[3] But this number is expected to decline in the years ahead. Millennials have been called the "job-hopping generation"[4] because they display significantly higher willingness...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS