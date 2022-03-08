Art Van Furniture Trustee Seeks $105M From Founder's Family

By Rick Archer (March 8, 2022, 7:03 PM EST) -- The liquidating trustee of Art Van Furniture has filed a suit in Delaware bankruptcy court accusing the furniture retailer's founder and his children of sending the company into insolvency by stripping it of more than $105 million in assets. In the Monday filing, trustee Alfred Giuliano seeks to claw back the assets, claiming Art Van founder Archie Van Elslander and his family arranged a highly leveraged buyout of the company that saw them rake in more than the company's total equity value while leaving it without its most valuable assets and burdened with unsustainable interest and lease payments. "Put simply, defendants...

