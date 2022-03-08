Greenberg Traurig Adds Corporate Attorney To Philly Office

By James Boyle (March 8, 2022, 3:24 PM EST) -- A transactional attorney specializing in corporate services has joined Greenberg Traurig LLP's Philadelphia office after nearly 30 years with Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney PC. Sherman W. Smith III has been added as a shareholder to Greenberg Traurig's corporate practice group in Philadelphia. He joined Greenberg Traurig in mid-February, and the firm announced the move on Monday. Smith told Law360 Pulse that his transition over the last two weeks has gone smoothly. "It's been fantastic," Smith said. "I'm pleasantly surprised at the depth of experience of the attorneys here and the nuances of the different practice areas. Folks have been very friendly...

