FINRA Fines Deutsche Bank $2M Over Order Routing Issues

By Al Barbarino (March 8, 2022, 11:34 AM EST) -- The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority announced Tuesday that it hit Deutsche Bank Securities Inc. with a $2 million fine for failing to comply with its so-called best execution responsibilities, claiming that the broker-dealer's order routing through a proprietary platform didn't always result in the highest execution quality for customers. Between January 2014 and May 2019, a default arrangement with customers that routed their orders to Deutsche Bank's alternative trading system, SuperX, before it went to any national or off-market exchange, created inherent delays that exposed the orders to lower trade execution quality and execution rates, FINRA said. "The duty to seek...

