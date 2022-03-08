Cleary To Shut Moscow Office, Cut Ties To Russian Clients

By Kevin Penton (March 8, 2022, 2:30 PM EST) -- Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP plans to temporarily close its Moscow office and is working to cut its ties with various Russian government entities, the firm confirmed on Tuesday. Cleary said it is working on ending its engagements as counsel to Russian governmental and state-owned entities while concurrently maintaining its legal obligations to clients and with sanctions imposed by the U.S., the U.K. and the European Union. The firm plans to temporarily close operations at its Moscow office "while continuing to support our Moscow colleagues," the statement said. A spokeswoman for the firm could not be reached for comment Tuesday...

