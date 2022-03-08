Green MEPs Call For Stricter Anti-Corruption Measures

By Matt Thompson (March 8, 2022, 9:02 PM GMT) -- The European Union should take strong measures to combat the illicit assets of Russian oligarchs and accelerate its enforcement against unlawful financial flows, according to a set of proposals released Tuesday by the European Parliament's Green bloc. The EU's executive branch should draw up proposals to create a beneficial ownership registry for all kinds of assets, including real estate, luxury vehicles and works of art, the proposals said. "Tax havens in the EU and European intermediaries such as lawyers, real estate agents, etc. have actively helped oligarchs to launder money, avoid taxes and hide their wealth," the document said. It also...

