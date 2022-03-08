SAFE Banking Sponsor Asks Industry To Rally For Legislation

By Sam Reisman (March 8, 2022, 3:48 PM EST) -- The retiring sponsor of a federal bipartisan bill to expand the cannabis industry's access to banking said Tuesday he was confident the long-delayed legislation could finally become law before his final term ends within the year. Rep. Ed Perlmutter, D-Colo., expressed optimism and urgency at a Washington summit hosted by the American Bankers Association in support of his SAFE Banking Act, which is pending in the Senate as both a standalone bill and an amendment to a broader domestic research, development and manufacturing bill. Perlmutter, who has said this will be his final term in Congress, said the bill would help...

