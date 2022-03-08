Top Banking GOP Rep. Vows To Turn Up Heat On Regulators

By Jon Hill (March 8, 2022, 6:24 PM EST) -- The top Republican on the House Financial Services Committee told bankers on Tuesday to expect "a lot more oversight" of the federal financial regulators in Congress next year if his party is victorious in the midterm elections. Speaking at an American Bankers Association conference in Washington, D.C., Rep. Patrick McHenry, R-N.C., criticized the aggressiveness of Biden regulatory appointees like Rohit Chopra, who heads the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, and said he plans to "check" them with tougher oversight if Republicans retake the House. "What we know will happen next Congress is a lot more oversight of the financial regulators than what...

