Biden Sends Senate His Pick To Lead The EPA's Air Office

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (March 8, 2022, 5:59 PM EST) -- President Joe Biden on Tuesday nominated Joseph Goffman to lead the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's Office of Air and Radiation, finally giving the nod to the person who has been leading the office since January 2021. Goffman has served as the air office's principal deputy assistant administrator since Biden took office. He came to the EPA from Harvard Law School, where he was the executive director of the environmental and energy law program. EPA Administrator Michael Regan praised Goffman for his commitment to the administration's climate change and environmental justice goals. "Together with EPA's incredible career colleagues, he's helped to develop...

