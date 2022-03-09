Data Co. Can't Log Out Of TM Suit Over Digital Search Tool

By Jasmin Jackson (March 9, 2022, 4:50 PM EST) -- A magistrate judge has declined to boot a software maker's trademark suit against a data forensics company over search engine technology, finding that a forum selection clause from prior licensing agreements tethers the dispute to Delaware federal court. U.S. Magistrate Judge Sherry R. Fallon said in an opinion filed Tuesday that software developer Vound Colorado Ltd. chose the right venue for its trademark infringement suit against digital forensics company E-Hounds Inc. over an alleged knockoff of Vound's search tool Intella. Florida-based E-Hounds had argued in July that the Delaware federal court didn't have jurisdiction over the suit — which accuses it...

