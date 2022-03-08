4th Circ. Backs Planned Parenthood Win In SC Medicaid Row

By Adam Lidgett (March 8, 2022, 8:39 PM EST) -- The Fourth Circuit has shot down South Carolina's appeal of a lower court's finding that it wrongly dropped a Medicaid provider pact it had with Planned Parenthood, prompting the Palmetto State's counsel to tell Law360 it plans to take its case to the U.S. Supreme Court. While a three-judge Fourth Circuit panel said Tuesday the matter "is not about abortion," it affirmed a preliminary injunction barring South Carolina's decision to drop Planned Parenthood South Atlantic from being part of the state's Medicaid program on the grounds it provides abortions. "To allow the state to disqualify Planned Parenthood would nullify Congress's manifest...

