QuikTrip Fights Insurer's Arson-Linked Claims

By Hope Patti (March 9, 2022, 2:05 PM EST) -- Convenience store chain QuikTrip Corp. asked an Iowa federal court to dismiss an insurer's suit accusing it of negligence and gross negligence over a 2021 arson at a nearby apartment complex, saying there is "no recognized legal theory" through which the insurer can establish such claims. In a motion to dismiss filed Tuesday, QuikTrip maintained that it did not owe a duty of reasonable care to State Auto Property & Casualty Insurance Co. for the actions of Curtis Giovannte, who purchased gasoline at a QuikTrip in Des Moines, Iowa, in April 2021 and set fire to a policyholder's property across the...

