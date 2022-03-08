Smartmatic Defeats Fox News, Giuliani Dismissal Bids In NY

By Hailey Konnath (March 8, 2022, 11:42 PM EST) -- A New York state judge on Tuesday refused to throw out Smartmatic's defamation claims against Fox News, a pair of network hosts and attorney Rudy Giuliani, ruling that there's a "substantial basis" for the voting technology company's claim that Fox News "turned a blind eye to a litany of outrageous claims." At the same time, New York Supreme Court Judge David B. Cohen found that his court didn't have jurisdiction over lawyer Sidney Powell and also threw out Smartmatic's claims against network host Jeanine Pirro. Specifically, the judge said in a 61-page decision that Smartmatic's claims are sturdy enough to survive...

