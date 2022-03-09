UK Gov't Warned Against 'Dumb' Online Pension Dashboards

By Martin Croucher (March 9, 2022, 1:54 PM GMT) -- The government should ensure that its anticipated online pensions portal does not have a "dumb" point of contact between user and computer that will push people into taking their data to a less reputable service, a retirement consultancy said on Wednesday. Lane Clark & Peacock LLP said that the so-called dashboard program, which the government hopes will reunite savers with lost or forgotten pension pots, should also be able to help people plot their income in retirement. The company was responding to a consultation launched by the Department of Work and Pensions on the regulations governing the much-delayed project. The department said...

