Cadwalader Matches Cravath's Senior Associate Raises

By Emily Lever (March 9, 2022, 3:58 PM EST) -- Cadwalader Wickersham & Taft LLP on Wednesday told midlevel and senior associates it would add to their previously announced raises, matching Cravath's recent pay scale raise. Starting in March's last pay period, 2018 graduates' annual compensation will go up to $295,000, up from the $293,500 they were awarded by the earlier raise, while the class of 2014 will make $415,000, up from $396,500. Cadwalader is also introducing a new tier for the class of 2013 and earlier, which will now make $425,000. "In recognition of your ongoing contributions to our firm's continued success, we are pleased to announce a new increase...

