Biden To Tap Crowell & Moring Partner For Treasury Post

By Justin Wise (March 9, 2022, 2:20 PM EST) -- President Joe Biden plans to nominate a former Obama administration official who is the co-chair of Crowell & Moring LLP's national security practice for a senior post in the Treasury Department. The White House announced Tuesday that Biden intends to tap Paul Rosen to be assistant secretary for investment security in the Treasury's Office of International Affairs. Rosen has more than 15 years of experience in national and homeland security, according to the White House, including serving in multiple leadership posts in the U.S. Department of Homeland Security during the Obama administration. His previous roles in government include working as chief...

