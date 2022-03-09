Latham-Led Early Childhood Ed. Provider Rekindles IPO Plans

By Charlie Innis (March 9, 2022, 2:06 PM EST) -- KinderCare, a private equity-backed child care provider, resurrected its initial public offering plans with a new filing Wednesday after shelving plans for a $503 million float in November, with guidance by Latham and underwriters' counsel Kirkland. KinderCare Learning Cos. Inc. plans to raise an as-yet-undetermined amount of capital, according to its registration statement with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission. The child care provider's deferred plans late last year were to sell 25.8 million shares for between $18 and $21 apiece, raising approximately $503 million at the midpoint. The company said in its filing that its enrollment has increased significantly since...

