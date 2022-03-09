Latham, Weil Shape Carlyle's $787M Deal For CBAM Assets

By Charlie Innis (March 9, 2022, 5:30 PM EST) -- Latham-led private equity firm The Carlyle Group said Wednesday it plans to buy a portfolio from CBAM Partners, a credit-focused investment firm advised by Weil, for about $787 million in a cash-and-stock deal that stands to boost Carlyle's hold on collateralized loan obligations. The deal calls for The Carlyle Group LP to pay $615 million in cash from its balance sheet and 4.2 million newly issued common shares for the CBAM assets, according to the announcement. The share component of the deal is valued at around $172 million, based on Carlyle's last closing stock price. Carlyle stands to gain from CBAM...

