Kiklis & Clark, New Patent Law Firm, Launches In DC

By Jack Rodgers (March 9, 2022, 2:49 PM EST) -- Two patent-focused attorneys with nearly 50 years of combined experience have launched a new boutique patent law firm, Kiklis & Clark PLLC, with a particular focus on software and computer technology, the firm announced Wednesday. Michael Kiklis and Kimani Clark are the named partners in their new Washington, D.C.-based computer technology and software-focused firm, and according to Kiklis & Clark's website, they began working together on patent law issues 25 years ago. That relationship began at Finnegan Henderson Farabow Garrett & Dunner LLP and continued to Sonnenschein Nath & Rosenthal, now Dentons, according to both Kiklis and Clark's LinkedIn profiles. In a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS