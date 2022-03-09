NLRB Officials Seek Order Reinstating Dispensary Worker

By Beverly Banks (March 9, 2022, 9:40 PM EST) -- National Labor Relations Board prosecutors asked an Arizona federal court Wednesday to issue an injunction ordering a cannabis dispensary to reinstate a worker allegedly terminated for leading a union organizing effort. NLRB Region 28 Regional Director Cornele A. Overstreet requested a temporary injunction under Section 10(j) of the National Labor Relations Act to stop Absolute Healthcare, which does business as Curaleaf Arizona, from continuing to violate the law while the case is proceeding before the board, according to the petition. Wednesday's injunction bid is yet another example of general counsel Jennifer Abruzzo following through on her promise in August to "aggressively seek"...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS