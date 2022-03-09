Fed. Budget Boosts Court, Legal Services Corp. Funds

By Andrew Strickler (March 9, 2022, 4:55 PM EST) -- Congressional lawmakers included nearly $8 billion for federal court funding in a massive federal budget deal reached Wednesday, just two days before a government shutdown deadline. Along with an increase for nondefense program funding, the $1.5 trillion package includes more money for court security improvements and for federal defender services. If passed, the appropriation of $7.98 billion for the judiciary for the 2022 fiscal year would be a $267 million increase over the last enacted budget. Federal fiscal year 2022 began in October and has since been funded under stopgap spending plans. "This bill makes bold investments in critical areas that went underfunded or...

