McGlinchey Stafford Adds Financial Services Lawyer In DC

By Jack Rodgers (March 11, 2022, 3:25 PM EST) -- McGlinchey Stafford PLLC has added a financial services attorney to its Washington, D.C., office with expertise in navigating complex lending litigation and law, the firm recently announced. Alexander Green is that new McGlinchey Stafford financial services litigation of counsel, the firm announced March 8. Green will continue his work advising and defending financial institutions and services, the firm said. In an email to Law360 on Friday, Green said he was looking forward to joining the firm. "Joining McGlinchey was an opportunity I couldn't turn down," he said. "I'm excited to be a part of a national financial services practice that is...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS