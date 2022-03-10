Ex-Linklaters Counsel Joins White & Case Finance Team

By Irene Madongo (March 10, 2022, 11:00 AM GMT) -- White & Case LLP has appointed former Linklaters counsel Neeloferr Roy as a transactions partner in its Paris office, a move the firm says will help strengthen its European business. Roy advises financial institutions and debt funds, and covers areas such as acquisition finance and real estate funding, White & Case said on Wednesday The new recruit, who joined White & Case on Wednesday, has more than a decade of experience, the company said. The firm's Paris banking team had a successful year in 2021, and Roy's arrival helps to continue that momentum, according to Colin Harley, a White & Case...

