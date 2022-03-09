Libor Transition Measure Makes Way Into $1.5T Spending Bill

By Jon Hill (March 9, 2022, 9:12 PM EST) -- Tucked into a bipartisan $1.5 trillion government spending bill unveiled on Wednesday is a measure that would answer the financial industry's calls for federal legislative help in facilitating the retirement of the London Interbank Offered Rate for trillions of dollars in financial instruments that still reference it. The measure would establish a mechanism for replacing Libor in older, "tough legacy" financial contracts that don't have suitable, built-in fallback plans to deal with the impending end of the scandal-plagued interest rate benchmark, which is set to be fully discontinued by mid-2023. Final passage of the package containing the measure could come as...

