Solar Panel Mounts Excluded From Aluminum Duty, Court Told

By Max Jaeger (March 9, 2022, 6:24 PM EST) -- A Chinese manufacturer told the Federal Circuit on Tuesday that the Commerce Department misapplied and impermissibly expanded aluminum extrusion tariffs meant for unfinished goods when it applied them to fully assembled solar panel mounts. China Custom Manufacturing Inc. and Greentec Engineering LLC say the mounts may be part of a larger EcoFasten Solar Panel System, but they are still "finished" products requiring no additional assembly — qualifying them for exclusion from anti-dumping and countervailing duty orders leveled at Chinese aluminum. "There is no requirement in the plain language of the finished merchandise exclusion that the solar panel mount assemblies, which are...

