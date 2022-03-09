Chancery Fast-Tracks PE Trustee Ouster Case

By Jeff Montgomery (March 9, 2022, 7:27 PM EST) -- Delaware's Chancery Court on Wednesday fast-tracked preliminary work for a possible expedited trial in May on a private equity fund's suit to remove "hopelessly" conflicted trustees charged with managing $500 million in limited partnership interests now potentially entangled in a bankruptcy. Vice Chancellor Sam T. Glasscock III put off for a week a decision on the short-fuse trial itself, but said, "If it is the case that there are fiduciary duties owed here and if there are no significant, predicate defenses, there is a threat of irreparable harm." The decision followed a teleconference hearing in which Ravi K. Shankar of Kirkland...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS