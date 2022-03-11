Stays Pending IPR In Del. District Courts Are Here To Stay

By Casey Kraning and Kelly Del Dotto (March 11, 2022, 6:08 PM EST) -- In 2012, the Leahy-Smith America Invents Act created a mechanism for challenging patents outside district courts through post-grant review proceedings before the Patent Trial and Appeal Board, primarily inter partes reviews. In doing so, the AIA sought to "establish a more efficient and streamlined patent system that [would] improve patent quality and limit unnecessary and counterproductive litigation costs."[1] Thus, IPRs were designed to be a cost-effective alternative to litigation by guaranteeing that a patent challenger would have resolution on its petition within approximately 18 months, without the significant expenses routinely incurred during the fact and/or expert discovery phases of litigation....

