Work Overload Isn't Going Away For Most BigLaw Attorneys

By Andrew Strickler (March 28, 2022, 11:02 AM EDT) -- From many angles, a legal career looks pretty good right about now. Amid the struggles of the pandemic, firm and in-house attorneys have reported mostly positive experiences with the pivot to remote work, and many managers have seized the opportunity to make lasting commitments to more forgiving work-life policies. @media screen and (min-width: 500px) { .refer-box-lss{ width: 300px; float:right; margin-left:20px; margin-bottom:20px; box-shadow: -5px 5px #bc5a31; background-color:#94d0c0; } .refer-box-lss li { color: #bc5a31;} .refer-box-lss .text { padding: 10px 20px; font-size:15px;color: #444444; line-height:1.2; }} @media screen and (max-width: 500px) { .refer-box-lss{ width: 100%; box-shadow: -5px 5px #bc5a31; background-color:#94d0c0; margin-bottom:20px; } .refer-box-lss { color:...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS