Fed. Circ. Examines Invalidation Of Sanofi Injector Pen Patent

By Nadia Dreid (March 9, 2022, 9:06 PM EST) -- After hearing both sides of the story, the Federal Circuit is set to decide whether the Patent Trial and Appeal Board applied the wrong legal test when it invalidated a Sanofi-Aventis injector pen patent as obvious after comparing it with the technology found in a couple of other patents. Though a three-judge panel of the court didn't make it obvious which way it was leaning, at least two of the judges seemed particularly interested in Sanofi's argument that PTAB had flubbed by "creating its own test" for deciding whether an existing patent was analogous to the one that was being challenged...

