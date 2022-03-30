Judge OKs $83M Deal In Surfside Collapse Over Objections

By Carolina Bolado (March 30, 2022, 9:26 PM EDT) -- The Florida judge overseeing the consolidated litigation over the Champlain Towers South condominium collapse on Wednesday approved the $83 million deal that will allow property loss victims to exit the litigation, calling it an "outstanding result" for survivors who lost their units. In an emotional four-hour hearing at which unit owners and family members of the deceased voiced objections to the deal, Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Michael Hanzman explained that the alternative to the settlement would likely be years of litigation between economic loss plaintiffs and the families of wrongful death victims. During that time, no one would be able to receive...

