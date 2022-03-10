Gov't Takes Aim At Investment 'Barriers' For Pensions Sector

By Martin Croucher (March 10, 2022, 2:52 PM GMT) -- The government will soon bring forward legislation that will allow Britain's £2 trillion ($2.6 trillion) pensions sector to invest more freely in a wider range of infrastructure or green assets, a senior minister said on Thursday. Work and Pensions Secretary Thérèse Coffey said she wanted to "remove barriers" that hindered retirement savings plans seeking a more diverse range of investments. The government launched a consultation in November over changes to fees for members of defined contribution schemes. The government hoped the consultation, which ended in January, would result in a greater willingness among pension funds to invest in illiquid assets such...

