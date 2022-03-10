2 Firms Rep As Bayer Sells $2.6B Pest Control Biz To PE Firm

By Benjamin Horney (March 10, 2022, 10:39 AM EST) -- German pharmaceutical giant Bayer is selling its non-agricultural pest and weeds control business to U.K. private equity shop Cinven for $2.6 billion, the companies said Thursday, in an agreement molded by respective legal advisers Hengeler Mueller and Clifford Chance. The transaction features Bayer AG divesting Bayer Environmental Science Professional, or BESP, which helps to snuff out pests, diseases and weeds in non-agricultural areas, according to a statement. Based in Cary, North Carolina, BESP offers services to protect against vector-borne diseases like Malaria and also provides products and services for vegetation management, as well as markets like range and pasture, forestry and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS