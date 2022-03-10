Consumer Finance Biz Lendable Valued At More Than £3.5B

By McCord Pagan (March 10, 2022, 3:01 PM EST) -- Consumer finance platform Lendable said Thursday it's valued at more than £3.5 billion (about $4.6 billion) as part of a funding round led by the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board. London-based Lendable said in a statement that the roughly $275 million round was made through the pension fund's Teachers' Innovation Platform, which focuses on late-stage venture and growth equity investments. The proceeds from the round will be used to develop new products and grow internationally, it said. "We are excited to partner with TIP as we accelerate our expansion across products and markets. Our DNA from day one has been to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS