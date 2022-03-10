Armstrong Teasdale Adds Partner, Establishes DC Office

By Jack Rodgers (March 10, 2022, 2:01 PM EST) -- Armstrong Teasdale LLP has added a securities law partner with almost 30 years of experience to its practice who will lead the firm's efforts to establish a Washington, D.C., office, the firm announced Thursday. Michael K. Lowman will take on that role for the firm and joins Armstrong Teasdale's litigation practice, the firm announced. In addition to launching the firm's Washington, D.C., efforts, Lowman's practice involves advising global and national businesses and their executive leadership on securities law issues and regulatory internal investigations, the firm said. In an email to Law360 Thursday, Lowman said he was looking forward to the new...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS