A Look At DLA Piper's New Global Chief

By Rachel Rippetoe (March 10, 2022, 3:51 PM EST) -- Global law firm DLA Piper this week named Jon Hayes its new global chair. Here, Law360 Pulse looks at the London-based partner and his path to landing the leadership role. His Background Hayes has been a partner at DLA Piper since 2009, when he moved from Linklaters LLP. He works on mergers and acquisitions, and other corporate finance transactions. He became a member of the firm's international board in 2017 and left the board in December 2020. During his time at the firm, Hayes was also actively involved in its diversity efforts. He is the lead sponsor for Iris, the firm's...

