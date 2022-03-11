Pinsent Masons Advises Newell On £225M Pension Deal

By Martin Croucher (March 11, 2022, 12:02 AM GMT) -- The U.S.-based owner of Parker Pens has inked a deal to offload £225 million ($295 million) of its pension scheme liabilities to Legal & General Assurance Society Ltd., the insurer said Friday. The deal for a section of the Newell Rubbermaid UK Pension Scheme will cover 800 retirees and 900 members, who have stopped paying into the retirement savings plan. The sponsor of the scheme, Newell Brands — which is based in Atlanta, Georgia — also owns marker maker Sharpie, food container manufacturer Rubbermaid and the Crock Pot kitchen appliance brand. Newell is partially owned by U.S. financier Carl Icahn....

