Compassionate Release Grants Vary Without Advisory Board

By Sarah Martinson (March 10, 2022, 4:53 PM EST) -- How federal circuit courts apply a 2018 resentencing law varies greatly, underscoring the need to restore the U.S. Sentencing Commission that issues sentencing guidelines for all federal courts, according to a report released Thursday. The report by the Sentencing Commission found that while federal circuit courts overall granted more compassionate release requests to have a person's prison sentence reduced in fiscal year 2020 than 2019, the courts didn't uniformly grant relief. Courts granted 1,805 requests in fiscal year 2020 and 145 requests in 2019. The First Circuit, which consists of Maine, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Massachusetts, had the highest compassionate...

