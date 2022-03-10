EU Says Cyprus 'Insufficient' At Tackling Cross-Border Risk

By Najiyya Budaly (March 10, 2022, 6:17 PM GMT) -- The securities watchdog of Cyprus is "insufficient" at protecting investors against risks from domestic firms that offer services across the European Union, the bloc's market regulator said on Thursday. The European Securities and Markets Authority said that the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission must improve how it authorizes, supervises and enforces the bloc's securities rules against investment firms that offer cross-border services. The watchdog set out recommendations for the Cypriot watchdog, known as CySEC, to improve its oversight. It found that many of Cyprus' investment firms that offer products across the EU pose a "high risk of investor detriment" as they...

